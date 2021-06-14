EU-wide political party Volt has launched a campaign to recruit new members and candidates with a view to contesting the next General Election in Malta.

In a statement, Volt Malta announced its Run For Volt campaign, inviting the public to apply to become members and election candidates.

Volt Europa, spread over 29 countries with over 25,000 members, started life when the UK began Brexit proceedings in 2017, a reaction to what they describe as the “EU’s weakened political climate”.

The party is currently represented by one MEP in Germany, three MPs in the Netherlands, and dozens of regionally elected representatives across Germany, Italy and Bulgaria.

Its platform includes an emphasis on transparent governance and the separation of powers, the need for a circular economy and pushing for the decriminalisation of abortion.

Last month Volt Malta announced that it had officially registered as a political party with a view to contesting future local, national and European elections.

The party's current board is administered by president Arnas Lasys and vice-president Alexia DeBono.

On Monday, the party said the process to become a candidate on its ticket was “open and transparent”.

“The party believes that any and all citizens are capable of becoming citizen representatives, and would like to contribute towards helping them unleash their potential,” the party said.

Every approved candidate will be able to contribute to writing the election program.

Eligible candidates must have Maltese citizenship and be able to vote and participate in elections in Malta. They must also have a clean criminal record, no unsustainable debts, and align with Volt’s values.

Once a party member, prospective candidates will first get interviewed by a candidates’ committee that will then make a recommendation to the party membership.

The would-be candidates will then have to submit to a question and answer session with party members.

Finally, Volt Malta members vote on whether to accept or reject the candidate.

“Volt acknowledges the challenges of being a third party in Malta, however the party is planning for the long-term, where every election will be an improvement on the previous one,” the party said.

People interested in joining the party as members or electoral candidates can apply online.