A new political grouping calling itself the Popular Party was launched on Thursday evening by its leader Paul Salomone.

Salomone hit out at the government’s “dangerous agenda” of relying on foreign workers to power economic growth.

He said Malta’s forefathers had bequeathed a jewel, yet the current generation would leave its children a series of building blocks made of concrete.

“People have been pushed aside, no one is taking notice of them. We have ended up being a people without a voice. You hear politicians saying these are the best times for Malta. Is this true? Maybe for the few with money. But what about workers on a minimum wage? What about the workers being threatened by cheap labour?”, Salomone said.

He said Malta had turned into a shameful place where one could buy drugs as easily as pastizzi (cheese cakes)

The Popular Party leader said crime had exploded to unprecedented levels over the past years.

He questioned how children were leaving school without being able to read or write in English or Maltese.

He said the Maltese language was slowly fading away, with Maltese being expected to learn the language of “foreigners.”

Salomone said that while he has nothing against foreigners, they had to learn Malta’s language and culture.

On migration, Salomone said this had to be tackled in Africa not the Mediterranean.

He questioned how migrants who could afford to pay €4,000 to €6,000 to reach Malta could be classified as economic migrants.