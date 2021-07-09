Porsche has revealed a new 911 GTS, a driver-focused model that slots between the Carrera S and GT3 in the range.
Powered by a 3.0-litre flat-six engine, the new GTS produces 473bhp and 570Nm of torque – an increase of 30bhp and 20Nm over its predecessor, with the sprint to 60mph taking just 3.1 seconds.
Buyers have a choice of a seven-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission, along with the option of rear- or all-wheel-drive.
The GTS rides on a model-specific suspension setup, which sits lower than the regular car and also gets a ‘Sport’ configuration that comprises stiffer springs, adapted shock absorbers and anti-roll bars. The same braking system from the flagship Turbo model is also included, while a sports exhaust system with dedicated GTS tuning is fitted to enhance the sound.
