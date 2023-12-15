Porsche has unveiled its third-generation Panamera, introducing a range of new technologies and chassis revisions to the performance model.

Set to arrive on the roads in March next year, the Panamera will be offered with a variety of engine choices, including a V6 petrol and a range-topping V8 plug-in hybrid. That latter model develops an impressive 671bhp enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 196mph.

However, a larger battery means that the Panamera plug-in hybrid can now manage up to 56 miles of electric-only range – an increase on the 39 miles available on the previous PHEV model. A new 11kW on-board charger also means that the Panamera plug-in hybrid can be charged up in two hours and 39 minutes.

