Porsche has unveiled its third-generation Panamera, introducing a range of new technologies and chassis revisions to the performance model. 

Set to arrive on the roads in March next year, the Panamera will be offered with a variety of engine choices, including a V6 petrol and a range-topping V8 plug-in hybrid. That latter model develops an impressive 671bhp enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 196mph. 

However, a larger battery means that the Panamera plug-in hybrid can now manage up to 56 miles of electric-only range – an increase on the 39 miles available on the previous PHEV model. A new 11kW on-board charger also means that the Panamera plug-in hybrid can be charged up in two hours and 39 minutes. 

Read the full story at timesmotors.com 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.