Marsascala residents and workers can now make use of a new post office that has opened in the locality.

The post office, which MaltaPost described as “state of the art”, is on Triq Sant’ Antnin.

It will offer all standard postal services, stationery items and greeting cards for sale, international money transfers, a cheque cashing service and a 24/7 parcel pickup service, Easipik.

Easipik allows customers to receive parcels in special lockers which can be opened at any time of the day or night, ensuring they do not have to miss a parcel delivery if they are not at home.

A new letterbox has also been installed near the post office.

The post office will be open from Monday to Saturday from 7.30am to 1pm.