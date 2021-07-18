RE/MAX Malta has moved its regional office to customised premises that will pioneer the future of the real estate giant in Malta.

As the nerve centre of Malta’s favourite property brand, the RE/MAX Malta regional office recently relocated from its long-time home in Portomaso, St Julian’s, to a new space in the heart of Msida.

“We are thrilled to have moved our regional office into exclusively owned premises in central Malta,” RE/MAX CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg said.

“This modern, cutting-edge space is ideally situated to be within easy reach of all our offices across the island. Through the move, our already market-leading standards will be further enhanced by improved in-house communication that will offer customers an even better service experience.”

The new RE/MAX Malta Regional Office in Msida has multiple meeting rooms and workspaces.

The custom-designed facility covers nearly 1,000 square metres across two floors, as well as expansive private underground parking. It features a fully equipped training centre to accommodate the brand’s newly revitalised industry education landscape that offers RE/MAX associates both in-house training and coaching opportunities.

The building also includes multiple meeting rooms and workspaces, furnished by Vivendo, that now serve to bring together all regional staff of RE/MAX Malta in one state-of-the-art hub.

RE/MAX Malta’s new regional office can be found at Level 1, Ferris Street, University Roundabout, Msida, MSD 1751. More information on RE/MAX Malta can be found at www.remax-malta.com.