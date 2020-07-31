Mgr Emmanuel Agius has been appointed president of the St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation.

He.

Agius is the former Dean of the Faculty of Theology at the University of Malta. He studied philosophy and theology at undergraduate and postgraduate levels at the University of Malta and then at the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium, where he obtained an MA in Philosophy and a Doctorate in Sacred Theology.

He is professor of moral theology and philosophical ethics at the University of Malta.

He pursued his post-doctoral research in bioethics at the University of Tübingen, Germany, as a fellow of the Alexander-von-Humboldt Stiftung; at Georgetown University, Washington, DC, as a Fulbright scholar; and at the University of Notre Dame, Indiana, with the assistance of a Theodore Hesburgh scholarship.

He is author and co-editor of a number of publications. Several of his articles on bioethical, social, and environmental issues, marriage and sexuality have appeared in a number of international peer-reviewed academic journals.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna appointed Agius member of the Metropolitan Cathedral Chapter in January 2018 and member of the St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation in August 2019.

The St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation is responsible for the administration of St John’s Co-Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The foundation administers the church and museum to ensure its effective conservation and management as a historic and architectural monument, as well as a sacred place of worship.