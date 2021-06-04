Alison Mizzi has been appointed president of the Malta Business Bureau (MBB).

Mizzi is a director at EMCS. She leads the funding consultancy services arm providing support to private, public, private and voluntary organisations in relation to the identification of the appropriate EU and local funding streams available for local organisations. She also provides consultancy services in relation to programming, management and evaluation of EU funding programmes. Before joining EMCS, Mizzi was engaged with the public administration for 14 years. She mostly worked within the Managing Authority for Cohesion Policy and also formed part of the core team responsible from the government for the drafting of the 2007-2013 and 2014-2020 Cohesion Policy Programming documents.

On her appointment as new MBB president, Mizzi said: “I take on this new role with enthusiasm to keep building on what has been achieved so far and to keep working on bringing the EU closer to our business community. We remain committed to facilitate our businesses’ con­-tribution towards the future of Europe, and to the formulation of new policies and regulatory frameworks to make them work for us where possible. At times, it might not be clear as to how businesses can contribute towards this process, which very often is considered as daunting. This is where MBB comes in, by providing timely information on what is brewing at EU level while offering an opportunity to the business community to voice concerns from an early stage.”

The MBB thanked Simon De Cesare who led the organisation for the past three years, for raising the profile of MBB and for bringing it closer to its businesses. Furthermore, the MBB thanked outgoing directors John A. Huber and Anthony P. Tabone, who have relinquished their post, for their support and input over the past term.

The following is the new MBB board for 2021-2024: Alison Mizzi (president), Simon De Cesare (vice president) and Richard Cleland, Malcolm Jones, Brian Muscat, Marthese Portelli and Sergio Vella as directors.

The Malta Business Bureau is the EU-business advisory office of The Malta Chamber and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association. The organisation is celebrating its 25th anniversary since its inception in 1996. For more information, contact MBB on info@mbb.org.mt or +356 2125 1719.