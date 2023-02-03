Mauro Farrugia has been appointed Prison Welfare Commissioner, replacing Christopher Siegersma, who is now the prison boss.

Farrugia’s appointment was made by President George Vella on the recommendation of the Home Affairs Minister, following a Cabinet decision.

Farrugia, 45, has had vast experience in the social sector and has occupied several management roles in the public sector.

A graduate in psychology, he has worked in the sectors of disability, challenging youths, multiculturalism, asylum seekers and people in difficult situations.

He was previously CEO of the Asylum Seekers Agency.