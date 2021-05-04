A major expansion and modernisation of the sports grounds of St Aloysius College, as we as the setting up of a new private college specialising in sports, were announced on Tuesday.

The project is a joint venture between the college and the Vassallo Group, through its subsidiary Learning Works Limited – a company providing education and training.

Learning Works will develop and operate the new private college which will be named the Mediterranean College of Sport (MCS). It will provide various sports facilities, including a new football ground, swimming pool, various gymnasia, and a new sports science centre, all of which will be served by underground parking.

As part of this agreement, students attending St Aloysius College and the Mediterranean College of Sport will benefit from the use of the latest state-of-the-art facilities. After school hours, the complex will also be open to sport organisations and the public.

The plan also provides for extensive renovation and upgrading of existing facilities in the current sports complex of St Aloysius College, including a sports pavilion with a large indoor hall for handball, basketball and other sports, a gymnasium and a cafeteria.

Fr Jimmy Bartolo SJ, the College’s rector, said the agreement will not only be seeing to the required maintenance and works related to existing facilities built around 25 years ago, but it would also create a much larger and overall more prestigious sports complex.

"I am particularly proud of the fact that we will be able to do so while remaining true to our college’s vision and mission, and that we have invested in sports as key to the holisitic and inclusive education that we provide.”

Pio Vassallo, Chief Executive of Vassallo Group and chairman of Learning Works said the project was part of the mission of the group to have a positive impact on society.

"We believe that education and sports play a crucial role in society, and this project will help nurture this positive impact further. We will therefore invest the group’s various resources and skills in creating a unique sports complex for Malta, for the benefit and enjoyment of many students and the general public. My involvement in this project gives me great personal satisfaction as it will be of immense benefit to the college responsible for my own education.”

Works are expected to take place over two years, once the planning application has been approved by the Planning Authority.

St Aloysius College and Vassallo Group said they will work hand in hand to complete the project in the least time possible, with minimal inconvenience to students, teachers, and neighbours.