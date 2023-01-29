Masquerade’s upcoming production of Misery opening next month marks two major milestones for the theatre company: its 25th anniversary theatre season and the 10th anniversary of Blue Box at M Space.

The play is based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel – which also inspired the movie of the same name starring Kathy Bates and James Caan. It was originally written by William Goldman is a tense cat-and-mouse game befitting the ‘King of Horror’ himself.

Masquerade’s upcoming production stars Isabel Warrington, Alan Paris and Victor Debono and is directed by Stephen Oliver with set design by Romualdo Moretti.

Misery follows the successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon (Paris), who is rescued from a car accident by his ‘number one fan’, Annie Wilkes (Warrington).

As Paul recovers in her secluded home, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favourite character, Misery Chastain.

Waking after his accident, Paul finds himself held captive in Annie’s home and forced to write a new Misery novel, although he quickly realises that she has no intention of letting him go anywhere. He must write as if his life depends on it – because it does.

This spine-tingling new stage adaptation traps you in the room with Paul, as he must outsmart Annie if he hopes to escape.

“Rarely does such a classic psychological thriller like Stephen King’s Misery come along, and for the first time, the newly adapted Broadway production comes to Malta for its premiere,” says Oliver.

Masquerade’s artistic director, Anthony Bezzina says the theatre company was very pleased to have obtained the professional performing rights for the psychological thriller Misery.

“It is the ideal production – from the famous subject material to its top cast and crew – to reconfirm Masquerade’s mission as we celebrate these anniversaries, to offer a diverse programme of play genres to different age groups while providing a space for both experienced and upcoming actors and directors,” he says.

Booking is now open for this terrifying evening – and any tickets booked by January 31 also enjoy a special discount. With this exclusive early bird offer, each ticket is €20. From February 1, tickets will cost €25.

Performances of Misery will take place on February 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26, at Blue Box at M Space. This PG-rated production is suitable for audiences aged 12 and above. The early bird offer is available until January 31, with all tickets at €20 instead of €25. For more information and to book tickets, visit masquerademalta.com. Misery is supported by Arts Council Malta.