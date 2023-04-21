A new production from TOI TOI and Teatru Manoel Youth Training (TMYT) promises to take audiences on a fantastical – and multidisciplinary – journey to the circus.

Co-directed by Clare Ghigo, Charlotte Grech and Douglas Comley, Sin Circus explores socially relevant and universally relatable themes through the mediums of the Seven Deadly Sins: pride, gluttony, lust, envy, greed, sloth and wrath. And tapping into the training groups and mission of TMYT, the talented cast of young performers will transport the audience to a run-down, surreal circus to portray the Sins using drama, opera and dance.

“The Seven Deadly Sins are themes found throughout literature, both classical and contemporary, and resonate just as strongly with a youth group,” says Charlotte Grech. “Sin Circus challenges the audience to look at itself and see if they can identify with any of the themes. It is held together through a black comedic script based on The Circus of the Seven Deadly Sins, a play by Jon Jory, with lots of space allowed for improvisation, arias and dance to further depict and explore the different themes.”

An unmissable chance to enjoy drama, opera and dance performed to a high standard.

The freak-show-like circus setting, complete with a Ringmaster, also helps Sin Circus to reflect both the human experience and the world of opera, says Clare Ghigo: “Many of the Seven Deadly Sins such as envy, gluttony, pride and lust are usually key themes in operatic plots, while the circus setting enables the students to see these themes from a caricature outlook. This gives the directors and tutors creative insights to explore, as well as the opportunity to teach voice and theatrical gesticulation in a creative manner.”

Indeed, in keeping with TMYT’s mission to nurture young talent with professional training and performance opportunities, Sin Circus is a chance for students of the three disciplines to work together and learn from each other. And for audiences, it is also an unmissable chance to enjoy drama, opera and dance performed to a high standard at the national theatre at the same time – while looking into a surreal and thought-provoking mirror.

“TMYT brings together young artists to share skills and ideas and collaborate towards a unique end product,” adds Douglas Comley. “Sin Circus is also about exploring socially relevant subjects that impact us all every day. We are holding a mirror up to the audience so that they can discover the sin that they most relate to.”

The TOI TOI and TMYT production of Sin Circus will take place on April 22 at 6pm and 9pm, in the Studio Theatre at Teatru Manoel. This production is suitable for audiences aged 11 and above. Tickets are available via www.teatrumanoel.mt or by e-mail to bookings@teatrumanoel.mt and telephone on (+356) 2124 6389.