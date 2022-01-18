BJUDA, an interdisciplinary and synaesthetic project, is exploring the colour white and its hues in relation to its absence. It ties together the different phases of man’s lives – from childhood to death, putting youth in the midst – through bilingual poetry, photography and music.

The three main artists who came together for this project are Leanne Ellul, a writer of stories for children and for adults, and also poetry; Giola Cassar, an experienced photographic artist who exhibited her work both in Malta and abroad; and Kenneth Sacco, a musician and composer, who will be sharing his music for the first time. The poems featuring in the project have been translated to English by Albert Gatt.

After months of research and exploration of the concept of whiteness, together with a workshop for youths, the project by these three artists will reach its peak through an interactive exhibition curated by Elyse Tonna and a book with a different format than usual designed by Zvezdan Reljić.

A number of events will be held during the exhibition period, namely a poetry reading, discussions and workshops with youths and adults alike.

The exhibition is set to be inaugurated on February 9 and will be open for the following three weeks at Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, Santa Venera.

The book can be acquired from said exhibition venue.

The project is financed by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ on its 10th year anniversary. For more information, visit progettbjuda on Facebook or Instagram.