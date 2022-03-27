On the occasion of Pope Francis’ visit to Malta, Preca Publication have published the book Il-Papiet Kbar ta’ Żmienna by Robert Aloisio, a teacher and author of seven books, many of them biographical. The pope deals with the seven popes or recent history.

One such great pope spoken of in the book is Pope Pius XII, whose funeral in 1958, precisely 64 years ago, was the first ever broadcast to the Maltese public on their television sets. Today, with the help of mass media, popes have become familiar faces throughout the world, including the Maltese islands, rather than being distant figures.

Pope John XIII entered the hearts of the Maltese, among others, because he was the first pope to speak in our language. Paul VI was a great friend of Malta – a somewhat forgotten pope whose greatness is rediscovered in our time. Despite his very short pontificate, Pope Luciani’s sweet smile remains the key characteristic he was known for.

The beloved Pope John Paul II was the first pope to visit us, and one visit was not enough in one of the longest pontificates in the history of the Church. On his second visit to Malta, he beatified the first three Maltese. Benedict XVI also visited the islands and declared the first Maltese saint.

And now Pope Francis, the friend of the young and the poor, will be visiting our Maltese islands on April 2.

Il-Papiet Kbar ta’ Żmienna can be obtained from Wednesday, March 30 from the Preca Library, Blata l-Bajda or by sending an email the author robertaloisio@gmail.com or calling 2122 2626.