Action for Breast Cancer Foundation recently presented Education Minister Evarist Bartolo with copies of a new publication entitled Dar Ġdida and its English version A New Home.

This new publication, aimed at Year 4 students in State, independent and Church schools, is by author Dunstan Hamilton.

Hamilton is one of the Education Officers for PSCD. The book is targeted for use during PSCD lessons and touches upon a number of learning outcomes of PSCD for Year 4 students.

The book is being distributed free to all Year 4 students in State and non-State schools. Its content does not even mention the word cancer. It is a story that speaks about facing problems and challenges in life and living a healthy lifestyle. Resilience and being positive, as well as gender roles, are also brought up in this family of a single mother and her young son.

What first catches the children’s eye is the colourful illustrations by Sasha Hamilton, who, although only just turned 17, has produced visuals that are both age-appropriate and effective in passing on the message visually.

Proofreading was done by Christine Gauci, EO Media (English version), and Karl Coleiro, EO Guidance and Counselling (Maltese version).

Stephen Camilleri, EO, PSCD, and the primary PSCD teachers were of great support, as was psychologist Marisa Giordemaina and the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes.

Everyone involved did this work on a voluntary basis.

The investment to produce this learning resource cost Action for Breast Cancer Foundation almost €4,000.

On this occasion Esther Sant, chairperson of Action for Breast Cancer Foundation, also presented the minister with a copy of Her Way, Helen’s Inspiration to Life.

The book, written by Ingrid Zerafa for the foundation, is now available in bookshops. British-born Helen Muscat came to Malta after marrying psychiatrist Peter Muscat. With a very solid background in nursing, she made a difference in Malta’s healthcare provision when she worked with other like-minded people to introduce hospice in Malta.

She was also in the core team that set up Zammit Clapp Hospital, where she was matron. The book documents Helen’s approach to life through many testimonials. She was renowned for her charismatic character, integrity, mindfulness and positive and practical approach towards life.

Helen lost her battle with breast cancer in 2013. She lived with the disease for nine years and it was during this time that Helen turned her ill-health into an opportunity to improve breast care and cancer treatment for other women in Malta.

She was the foundation’s chairperson, whereby she lobbied for a free national breast screening programme, free Herceptin, an improved breast prosthesis and a free bra for every woman who goes through a mastectomy. She facilitated the first PhD research in breast cancer at the University of Malta.

The book is intended to give readers going through a challenging moment a different perspective of life. Understanding how Helen lived, the reader gets inspired as to how to tackle pain and suffering, the true meaning of love for those around you and human kind, how to carry out your work ethically and professionally, how to fight battles gently but firmly, without ever compromising what you believe in – the truth.

Helen’s life examples can very well be an inspirational guide to life.

