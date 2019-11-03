Heritage Malta has teamed up with Camposanto Ltd, operators of the Addolorata Cemetery, to publish the book Iċ-Ċimiterju ta’ Santa Marija Addolorata: Storja, Arti, Personalitajiet. The launch of the book took place at the iconic chapel of Our Lady of Sorrows which is located in the cemetery.

“It is a pleasure to see this book being published. It was opportune to publish it this year since last May we celebrated the 150th anniversary from the official opening and blessing of the Addolorata Cemetery. This book is based on three aspects: the origins and history of the cemetery, a guided tour and a detailed list that points out the tombs of several personalities buried here,” said author and Camposanto Ltd vice manager Eman Bonnici.

Camposanto Ltd manager Chris Zahra said Mr Bonnici was always telling him intriguing details about the Addolorata Cemetery.

“I thought it was a pity that all the information was not gathered in a book. Therefore, Camposanto Ltd is really proud to have worked with Heritage Malta to see this book published, since besides the its restoration and extension, we are now also documenting this remarkable heritage which sadly does not always get the deserved attention.”

Heritage Malta chairman Anton Refalo said he entered into the chapel for the first time and was amazed by its splendour, once again confirming how much Malta was blessed with a rich cultural heritage.

Edited by George Agius and Godwin Vella, this lavishly illustrated book is bound to help readers look differently at the distinctive burial grounds of the Addolorata Cemetery. Photos by Heritage Malta photographer Pierre Balzia epitomise the odd feeling of beauty which prevails in the cemetery.

The book will be available from Heritage Malta’s stand at the Book Festival (November 6-10) and from the respective museums and sites.