The Arch Confraternity of St Joseph will be publishing a new book on the history of the processional statues of its patron saint over the centuries.

Established in the Franciscan church of Santa Maria di Gesù, in Rabat, the confraternity have been marking the feast of St Joseph – on March 19 – ever since 1509 when that day was made a public holiday and a day of obligation for all in Malta.

The main element in the traditional Maltese festa is the processional statue of the patron saint which is paraded shoulder-high through the streets on the feast day.

The feast of St Joseph in Rabat has a very long and compelling history in regards to the use of processional statues over the centuries.

The new publication traces this history through archival records found in the confraternity’s archives which were not consulted before. The statues include the much-venerated San Ġużepp ix-Xiħ, another one by the first-known Maltese papier-mache statuary maker Saverio Laferla and the present one donated by Mgr Paolo Pullicino.

This work is vividly illustrated with various photos many of which are being published for the first time... all in colour.

San Ġużepp tar-Rabat tal-Imdina: Storja ta’ Devozzjoni u Arti, is authored by Jeremy Debono and is being offered at a pre-publication offer until December 31.

For more details send email to sanguzepprabat@gmail.com.