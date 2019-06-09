New recruits joining real estate group QuickLets and Zanzi Homes (QLZH Group) are being welcomed in a new, motivating and engaging Academy Centre. On a weekly basis, letting and property specialists embarking on a new journey receive extensive training in an environment where they can learn all they need to know to become professionals in the industry.

The QLZH Academy Centre hosts two main, recurrent training programmes: the QuickLets Academy and Zanzi Homes Academy. The first is dedicated to letting specialists who wish to join the rental arm of the company. During this induction course, the newbies are introduced to the fast-paced, exciting and dynamic rental industry. Attendees receive all the material they require to carry out their job efficiently and effectively. Modules covered include ‘Introduction to the Maltese real estate market’, ‘Code of ethics’, ‘Culture orientation’, ‘System navigation, policy and produced run through’, ‘Sales techniques’, ‘Soft skills’, ‘Due diligence’ and many more.

On the other hand, the Zanzi Homes Academy runs once a month and is a one-week training which also offers modules delivered by industry professionals such as bank representatives, notaries and architects. Property evaluation, buy-to-let return on investment calculations and energy performance certifications are just some of the additional topics covered here.

A group of highly experienced franchise owners and managers forming part of the company also share their expertise and best practices with new recruits. In this way, the academy modules take a more realistic, interactive, hands-on approach that goes beyond theory.

Once the property specialists join their respective branches, the training doesn’t stop. Mentoring and one-to-one support are delivered by their line managers. The company also offers an online resource centre where individuals who wish to excel their skills can find information in various media formats, including easy videos.

“With a high volume of new letting and sales specialists coming through our door on a daily basis, we felt compelled to create an environment where new team members feel engaged and welcome,” said Steve Mercieca, the group’s CEO and co-founder.

“We also feel responsible for their success and we’ve made sure that we deliver the highly professional training required to do a great job. All we ask from them is to have dedication and grit and we will take care of the rest.”