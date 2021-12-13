The QuickLets and Zanzi Homes franchise network has recently grown with the addition of a new office in Birkirkara, under the leadership of Roberta Garzia, Chris Pullicino and Flavio Gerardi. This makes it the group’s 36th office in Malta and Gozo, offering efficient and reliable real estate services to its ever growing client base.

“Being in business for the past few years, both myself and Chris were seeking a new challenge for our business growth. Without thinking twice, we immediately inclined our prospects targeting the property market as the sector gained a massive and rapid spur globally in the last decade,” Garzia says about why she was drawn to real estate.

When asked about why she and Pullicino chose QuickLets and Zanzi Homes, she commented: “Our core business vision and mission in operations are to lead by being professional and to value our fundamental asset – our team. By developing talented individuals and making them feel part of a family rather than labelling them with just a job description is what made us stand ahead among the rest. Therefore, it felt so natural seeking franchise opportunities with Quicklets and Zanzi Homes as their essential ideals on business strategies were quite similar to ours, especially when it comes to investing in developing a dynamic team.”

Gerardi comes with an ocean of experience to ace the opportunity. After completing his university studies, he landed a job in sales and discovered he had the knack for it. Later, he moved into corporate sales in the telecoms industry where he spent most of his professional life before taking the plunge to invest further in his career and grow in the real estate industry.

“I decided to make the switch to real estate as I felt I needed to step out of my comfort zone and move into something more challenging and more rewarding,” Gerardi says. “QuickLets and Zanzi Homes felt like the natural choice, as I feel it is not only the best real estate firm on the island but the company’s beliefs and philosophies are very close to mine,” he continues, referring to the group’s stance on the environment and culture.

Commenting on the new office, Steve Mercieca, co-founder and CEO of QuickLets and Zanzi Homes, says: “After four years in telecommunications, Flavio took the leap and joined real estate, like many other of our franchise owners did before him. These are the stories that have built our group and which drive us to keep growing.”

Steve Mercieca (left) with Flavio Gerardi

Garzia concludes: “Looking back, we couldn’t have opted for a better choice than joining Quicklets Zanzi Homes and we strongly suggest and encourage others to follow.

“Thanks to Steve Mercieca and his team, it was the warm welcome to their team of passionate professionals, the continuous support and assistance, the detailed induction sessions and the way they prospect a long-term businesses relationship that made every effort and investment worth to the nearest second and to each cent.

“We strongly believe that incorporating the Quicklets Zanzi Homes opportunities together with our initiatives, investments and outlet location of QLZH TMS Branch Birkirkara will be the perfect blend for a solid and successful venture. We all look forward for another fruitful year leading in the property market.”

QuickLets and Zanzi Homes is Malta's largest real estate group, engaging over 500 property specialists located in 36 offices around Malta.