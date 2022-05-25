The new Range Rover Sport redefines sporting luxury, effortlessly combining assertive and instinctive on-road performance with trademark Range Rover refinement, progressive design sophistication and connected convenience. The third-generation model is the most desirable, advanced and dynamically capable yet.

A suite of powerful and efficient powertrains includes six-cylinder extended range Electric Hybrids, a potent new V8 and mild hybrid six-cylinder petrol and diesel Ingenium engines. Pure-electric propulsion will be introduced in 2024, as Land Rover continues its electrification journey.

New Range Rover Sport is available in S, SE, HSE and Autobiography specifications, with a First Edition available throughout the first year of production featuring a specially curated specification.

The sophisticated exterior is unmistakably Range Rover Sport with taut surfacing, a dynamic stance and instantly recognisable profile, perfectly accentuated by stealth-like detailing and muscular proportions – giving the impression the vehicle is poised and ready.

Dramatic proportions accentuate the Range Rover Sport’s distinctive character, with short overhangs, an assertive front-end and steeply raked glazing at the front and back. These trademark elements provide a strong and imposing road presence that communicate power and performance.

New Range Rover Sport’s reductive design extends to its all-new interior, which features the trademark Range Rover Command Driving Position, the latest technologies and the finest materials, which combine for a compelling balance of sartorial elegance and visceral desire. The cockpit-like cabin sets the tone for the dynamic driving experience, providing excellent visibility while simultaneously cocooning the driver with a high, sloping centre console and intuitive technologies.

New Range Rover Sport introduces more advanced chassis technologies than ever before, providing a comprehensive dynamic toolkit for the most engaging and dynamically capable driving experience.

The inherent stiffness and strength of the flexible mixed-metal architecture (MLA-Flex) – which provides up to 35 per cent higher torsional stiffness than the previous Range Rover Sport – lays the foundations for this technology. It harmoniously works with a suite of systems governed by the Integrated Chassis Control system – all specially tuned for New Range Rover Sport.

New Dynamic Response Pro works hand-in-hand with the latest generation Dynamic Air Suspension, which introduces switchable-volume air springs for the first time.

Dynamic Response Pro provides ultimate roll control via a 48-volt electronic active roll control system, capable of applying up to 1,400Nm of torque across each axle, for a confidence-inspiring driving experience and new levels of body control and cornering composure.

Dynamic Air Suspension is fitted to every New Range Rover Sport and the intelligent system enhances the bandwidth of the suspension. This works by varying the pressure within the chambers (higher pressure provides stiffer damping) to deliver traditional Range Rover comfort with the dynamic handling expected from the Range Rover Sport. To optimise responses, the vehicle monitors the road ahead using eHorizon navigation data to pre-emptively prime for upcoming bends.

New Range Rover Sport’s cornering agility is taken to a new level with All-Wheel Steering, Torque Vectoring by Braking and the Electronic Active Differential. All-Wheel Steering provides rear-wheel steering of up to 7.3 degrees out of phase with the front wheels to achieve enhanced agility and manoeuvrability at low speeds, while turning in-phase for superior stability at high speeds. This gives New Range Rover Sport the turning circle of a hatchback and on-road agility of a much smaller car.

Providing the perfect foundation for an engaging and supportive journey are 22-way adjustable, heated and ventilated electric memory front seats with massage function and winged headrests. The flagship seats provide the ultimate support for longer journeys and involving drives on winding roads, while rear passengers benefit from ergonomically optimised seat geometry, with a 31mm increase in legroom and 20mm greater knee clearance, for greater comfort and support.

The award-winning Pivi Pro infotainment features a high resolution floating 13.1-inch curved touchscreen positioned at the centre of the modernist dashboard. Controlling everything from navigation to media and vehicle settings, it learns the user’s habits and intelligently personalises the onboard experience, becoming a truly intuitive personal assistant.