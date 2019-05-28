The QuickLets & Zanzi Homes network has opened a new branch at Luxol, which will be joining the several other branches spread across the island.

The Luxol branch in St Andrews will be managed by franchise owners Graziella and James Mangion, who have over 14 years of experience in the real estate industry and felt that it was time to expand their business.

Ms Mangion said that they chose to join QLZH Group who ‘are the leaders in the industry and become part of the team’.They enjoy meeting people from different cultures and find great satisfaction in finding them their dream homes.

The opening of the new branch makes it easier for clients to turn to QuickLets & Zanzi Homes for their real estate requirements.