A newly-formed real estate agency brand, Alliance, has been launched.

The agency is built on an existent network of strategically located offices around Malta and the wealth of knowledge, professional experience and strong personal relationships of its founding partners.

Very well-equipped and with a totally new mindset, the Alliance team consists of more than 160 of the most trusted property advisers in Malta. It is managed by founder and CEO Michael Bonello, together with his partners Paul Sammut, Gordon Valentino, Angelo D’ Arrigo and Mario Gauci, Aidan Xuereb, Fabien Debono, Jay Jay Micallef, Brian Magri, Dylan Micallef and Francois Spagnol.

The Alliance corporate structure is supported by the very latest technologies and an extended team of professional experts to enhance the individual capabilities of each member. The executive team includes corporate business adviser Ivan Bartolo, chief operations officer Gordon Attard, chief financial officer Leslie Xerri, chief people officer Frank Borg and chief marketing officer Pierre Mizzi.

Effective ongoing training through the in-house Alliance Academy aims to facilitate the highest levels of stakeholder satisfaction and help create the most innovative networking platform for real estate investors in Malta and Gozo.

At the launch of the new brand on July 7, Alliance CEO Michael Bonello defined his vision clearly as follows: “We are affirming everything we’ve been doing right in the past and ramping it up to a higher quality level for the benefit of our clients and our team. With our new corporate structure supported with better resources, we can unleash our full potential to overcome the limitations of traditional estate agency models and create the most rewarding opportunities for everyone we work with in the Maltese real estate market and beyond.”

A top management team, which includes George Tabone, Jeremy Borg Grech, Raphael Degabriele, Ana-Marija Zafirovska, Nicky Sammut and James Mallia, oversees the running of the branches.

At this initial stage, Alliance is operating from branches in Sliema, Gżira, Pietà, Swieqi, St Julian’s, San Ġwann and Santa Venera, as well as online, with more growth forecast for the near future.

