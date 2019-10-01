Roberta Buhagiar has been appointed Refugee Commissioner by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, in consultation with Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia.

Dr Buhagiar succeeds Martine Cassar, who was appointed in October 2016 for a three-year term. She is the fourth Refugee Commissioner.

The Office of the Refugee Commissioner, established by the Refugees Act, is responsible for receiving and examining applications for international protection in Malta.

Dr Buhagiar has worked in the field of migration and asylum for the past 12 years with various actors including non-government and international organisations. Prior to her appointment, she acted as the government's migration advisor.

In 2018, she was responsible for coordinating the ad hoc relocation initiatives from Malta to other EU states, after several rescue NGOs were allowed to disembark migrants on the island on a humanitarian basis.

Prior to her work for the government, Dr Buhagiar worked for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Her roles included heading the Protection Unit of the Malta Office, and monitoring protection issues in France.

Dr Buhagiar has also worked for local NGOs in the field of migration. She graduated as a lawyer from the University of Malta in 2006, holds a Masters in Diplomatic Studies from the Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies, and throughout her career specialised in refugee protection and asylum.