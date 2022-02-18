A new regulatory authority that will oversee all equestrian sports in Malta was launched on Friday.

EquestriMalta will be responsible for regulating horse racing, polo and dressage, in a bid to strengthen the sector and help local competitors achieve better results in international competition.

It will also be responsible for maintaining an online register of horses and horse professionals, facilitate the process of obtaining passports for horses and develop an exchange program to give local equestrian athletes the chance to train and race overseas.

“There are a lot of expectations because this is such an important sport for our country,” the authority’s CEO Max Zammit said.

“This is a very popular sector of sport that draws big audiences and which takes a lot of dedication and sacrifice to pull off. EquestriMalta is going to undertake several initiatives to bring these sports forward.”

Sports Minister Clifton Grima explained that the authority brought together representatives from existing equestrian sports associations and would be building on strong pillars to get them in top shape.

Plans to revamp Marsa facilities

The government will soon be announcing plans to modernise equestrian facilities for horse racing in Marsa, the minister said, and strengthen Malta’s international representation in equestrian sports competitions.

Authorities are hoping to lure equestrian sports fans to Malta by organising events that meet international standards.

EquestriMalta will also maintain an online register of horses and horse professionals and be responsible for overseeing the welfare of horses. The minister said he expects the regulator to play a key licencing role in the future.

Animal welfare

Malta Racing Club chair Antonio Mizzi said he was pleased that the authority was backed by both parties in parliament. He described the establishment of EquestriMalta as an important step for horse enthusiasts locally.

He said that the authority would be working hand in hand with animal welfare officials to establish the horses’ welfare as a cornerstone of equestrian sport going forward.

“Speaking from experience, the people in equestrian sports love and care for their horses and many would rather go hungry than see their horse suffer,” Mizzi said.

“But a horse is not simply an object to be used in the sport, they are living beings with their own dignity and rights that must be respected.

EquestriMalta will also be seeking to regulate horse owners who do not necessarily compete but who ride horses recreationally.