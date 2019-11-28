With more than 1.3 million vehicles sold since 1984, the Renault Espace is an iconic car, always a step ahead of its time and constantly reinventing itself.

The fifth generation has now been reinterpreted and has established itself as a high-end crossover with a bold design.

The new Espace features new Easy Drive driver-assistance technologies, including adaptive LED Matrix Vision -a first in the Renault’s range - high beams for more efficient and safer lighting, and the highway and taffic jam companion, level two of autonomous driving.

The new Espace also includes the Renault Easy Connect ecosystem, offering a new experience of connected mobility with the new Renault Easy Link multimedia system displayed on a 9.3-inch screen and has a 10.2-inch digital driver display on the dashboard.

The Initiale Paris trim fully embodies this reinterpretation by offering the best of Renault’s know-how. This emblematic version of Renault’s top-of-the-range gives passengers a stimulating sense experience that embraces touch, hearing, smell and driving sensations.

More than ever, the new Espace is the Renault brand flagship, at the top of the Renault high-end line along with the Koleos SUV, the Talisman saloon and the Talisman Estate.