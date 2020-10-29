Renault has opened orders for the updated Megane hatchback and estate models, as well as the RS hot hatch.

All versions have seen various changes to their make-up, with one of the most notable being the addition of a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the Sport Tourer (estate).

On the outside of the hatch and estate versions, there are new front and rear bumpers, a new grille and new LED headlights and taillights, which are standard on all versions.

There are also dynamic indicators at the rear, three new colours and new alloy wheel designs.

(Renault)

Inside, there are two new displays on the top-spec model – a 10-inch instrument display and a 9.3-inch infotainment touchscreen – as well as new upholstery, improved materials for the dashboard and steering wheel, and more advanced on-board technology.

There are also various petrol and diesel engines available, but the new E-Tech plug-in hybrid is likely to prove popular, particularly on the fleet market. It combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 9.3kWh battery to provide a combined 158bhp, CO 2 emissions of 30g/km and claimed fuel economy of 217mpg. The electric-only range is 30 miles (48 kilometres).

There are two trim levels available, called Iconic and R.S. Line. The Iconic gets front and rear parking sensors, automatic headlights and wipers, cruise control, a seven-inch infotainment screen and automatic dual-zone climate control.

Step up to the R.S. Line, and extra equipment includes a sporty bodykit, black fabric upholstery, a leather steering wheel, 17-inch alloy wheels and the larger displays.

(Renault)

The RS hot hatch has also been updated, available in RS 300 and RS Trophy guises. Both models use the same 296bhp 1.8-litre turbocharged engine, but the Trophy gets a stiffer Cup chassis.

Both the interior and exterior of these models have been given a dynamic makeover, such as a sporty body kit and extensive technical upgrades to make the most of the extra power.