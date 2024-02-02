The risk of severe head injury in rugby union means it has become a form of child abuse and should be banned among Under-18s, according to a new report by British academics.

The sport has just celebrated its bicentenary, with folklore proclaiming the game started when William Webb Ellis ran with a football at Rugby School, central England, in 1823.

But researchers argue children should no longer participate in sports such as rugby, where there is a risk of head contact, or boxing where blows to the skull are allowed.

