The latest edition (volume 9) of Xjenza Online, the Malta Chamber of Scientists’ open access peer-reviewed science journal, includes three articles on recent research projects conducted at the University of Malta.

In a follow-up article to a study reported on in volume 8 on tooth-whitening products in the Maltese market, Ikechi McBerry and others focus on patients’ self-reported experience and opinions of effectiveness after the procedure.

Researcher Ayrton Zarb writes a paper that sheds light on the impact of larger class sizes on academic performance of business, management and commerce students. Zarb explains how this also affects the economic and social development of society. This research should help encourage management teams in academic settings to design smaller classes in order to enrich students’ academic well-being.

Victor Grech and others publish a study on how COVID-19 mitigation restrictions have disrupted livelihoods and economies when health authorities were trying to avoid countless infections and deaths. This scientific article sheds light on the global economic loss impacting the world, pointing out the unprecedented negative effects the pandemic has inflicted in terms of both supply-side and demand-side shocks.

