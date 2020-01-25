A new residence for homeless young people was opened in Paola on Saturday.

The new home, Marvelli Residence, is aimed at helping young people become self-sufficient and rebuild their lives, and will offer mentoring to help residents return to work or education.

It will be run by the National Federation of Past Pupils and Friends of Don Bosco, the Sovereign Military Order of Malta and Dar Osanna Pia.

The government will be allocating €70,000 to the project over three years.

Social solidarity minister Michael Farrugia, who inagurated the residence together with Archbishop Charles J Scicluna, hailed the agreement underpinning the project as evidence of the synergy between Church and State.

He said his ministry currently operates 44 such agreements with social organisations and entities, with a total allocation of €17 million.