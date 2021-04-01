A new secure residence permit is to be issued for those foreigners having a right of residence in Malta, as part of a similar process across the EU, the EEA and Switzerland.

Identity Malta said that with the card production phase complete, it will commence the gradual roll out of the card, which will guard against identity theft and fraud.

Apart from the aesthetic changes, the new card incorporates layers of highly sophisticated security features which make it extremely difficult to forge or tamper with. The bearer’s personal details are laser-engraved on a polycarbonate substrate card and the biometric data is captured on an embedded contactless chip.

Identity Malta CEO Anton Sevasta explained that the new uniform format card will be issued on new or renewal applications, and that existing cards in circulation will remain valid until their expiry date.

As required by law, applicants for a residence document must apply after three months of residence, the fact that they do not have this document does not detract from their free movement rights.