Joseph Muscat said that the Malta Premier League’s joint venture agreement with the Malta Football Association pushes closer to the modernisation of our clubs and the Premier League.

Muscat was speaking to the media during the signing of a five-year joint venture with the Malta Football Association that will see the entity take responsibility of the organisation of Malta's top-flight championship.

“It was part of the mandate given to the MFA president that the Premier League will be organised autonomously in a joint venture with the Malta Premier League,” Muscat said.

“Our main aim is to make the championship more attractive and attract more spectators to our stadiums and for this aim, we are looking at different models that will generate more revenue for our clubs and that they can use these funds for new projects for the good of Maltese football.

“The MFA had so many responsibilities when it came to organise all national championships on the island that it couldn’t concentrate on maximising the revenue streams for the Premier League. With this joint venture, this responsibility is being passed on to this new company and Premier League clubs.

“Clubs will not benefit overnight on revenue streams generated by the new-look Premier League but we believe that they will start benefiting within three years. These funds will help clubs to improve their financial sustainability and also ensure that we don’t need to fork out money to organise the championship as it will become self-sustainable through these generated funds.”

