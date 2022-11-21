Forus, an Estonian ride-hailing mobile app, has launched its services in Malta. This marks the company’s first expansion outside the Baltic region. Founded in 2022, Forus has quickly established itself in the Baltics thanks to its innovative approach to building a community of loyal drivers and customers. This resulted in the company completing its first million journeys in just six months.

Eduard Dubrovski, managing director at Forus, said: “Forus will bring more choice to residents and visitors of Malta, offering rides at competitive prices. What’s more, we are bringing a new business model to the industry, giving an opportunity for both customers and drivers to become co-owners of the business. We also take pride in the fact that we provide long-term guarantees to all our drivers on the level of commission, something which has so far been unheard of in Malta. Forus is, indeed, for us all to join and build together.”

The Forus app.

During the launch phase, Forus is offering new users a 50 per cent discount on all rides, up to €5 per ride. The company is committed to providing fast pickups, partnering with only experienced drivers who use high-quality vehicles. A ride can be booked through the user-friendly app which gives the customer an option to select a specific vehicle and driver according to their preference to ensure a pleasant journey. This feature has proven to be very popular, providing passengers with freedom of choice and greater transparency.

“The Maltese market is well developed and highly competitive. As we have shown in Estonia and across the Baltics, however, Forus offers something different. We are confident that drivers and customers will soon appreciate this difference and our genuine commitment to building a thriving community with a shared stake in the company as we launch additional features in the coming weeks. On this basis we are looking forward to a successful future in Malta,” concluded Dubrovski.