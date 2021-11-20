A rebuilt road and promenade in Rabat was inaugurated by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg on Friday evening.

The Għeriexem project began in June 2020 after engineers noted that the road, which was built on layers of weak rock, was gradually sinking and at risk of collapse.

Infrastructure Malta workers embedded concrete pillars reaching up to 15m in height into the ground, to serve as a new foundation for the road.

The revamped road features a walking promenade with a solar pavement that powers a new lighting system, 90 car parking spaces, an electric car charging station and 40 new trees and shrubs.

“We felt what these residents were feeling and we took up the challenge,” the minister said as he inaugurated the project. “But we have taken another step forward where we also incorporated certain concepts that are new to our country such as solar footpaths where we felt it was appropriate to introduce them as part of this project.”

Rabat mayor Sandro Craus described the project as “a dream come true” and thanked Borg and Infrastructure Malta for the works.

Borg, Craus and Infrastructure Malta CEO Frederick Azzopardi unveiled a large stone plaque marking the opening of the project.

From left: Azzopardi, Borg and Craus unveil a large commemorative marker. Photo: DOI/Jason Borg