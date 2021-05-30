A planning application is seeking to construct a new road in a patch of garigue “for better vehicular access and movement” in the Siġġiewi countryside, in an area largely characterised by farms outside of the development zone.

Plans submitted by the applicant, Paul Falzon and architect Charles Buhagiar, show that the proposed road would essentially cut through an undeveloped rural stretch of garigue in order to connect two points of an existing road in the area. The proposal also includes the construction of rubble walls.

The application has drawn concern from landowners in the area, who make use of the land for agricultural purposes.

Jeffrey Cutajar, who owns a farm in the vicinity of it-Telgħa tal-Għaqba, where the road is proposed, told Times of Malta that the application was questionable on several grounds, chiefly that development would be disturbing the natural garigue and would only serve to benefit one individual and not the public at large.

“I have always remembered the road in its current state since I was a young boy, and have checked several sources that the same road layout can be seen in maps dating back to 1920 and another in 1898,” Cutajar said.

“In the section they are proposing for demolishment there is an old footpath, still clearly visible. The garigue supports quite a few endemic plants, notably wild thyme.”

An objection filed by Cutajar’s architect points out technical issues with the application as well, including the fact that the land in question is government- owned and that the application should have been made as a planning control (PC) and not a planning application (PA).

“The logic they are using to demolish this and create a new connection is that a 35-ton van cannot make it in one go, and yet water bowsers go up and down continuously anyway,” Cutajar continued.

“The road would lead to nowhere except private holdings.”

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has also objected to the development, stating that the site was in an area of ecological importance and site of scientific importance.

“This planning application involves extensive engineering works and intensification of development within the picturesque Wied Qirda Valley. The redefining of the Maltese landscape defies legibility and perceptions of the lie of the land,” the SCH said in their objection.

“In light of the above concerns, the superintendence objects to this planning application as proposed.”

The application can be viewed under the planning application PA/03032/21.