Infrastructure Malta has started building a new road connecting the Mrieħel Industrial Estate with Canon Road in Qormi, the roads agency said on Monday.

The new stretch of road forms part of two existing roads, L-Intornjatur Street, which runs parallel with the Mrieħel Bypass, and L-Industrija Street, corner with Canon Road. This connection has been included in development plans for many years but had never been built, restricting access to and from the Mrieħel Industrial Estate and nearby residential areas.

The news comes days after Malta Public Transport announced that Mrieħel will finally get a bus service.

The construction of the unbuilt parts of these two roads is being coordinated in collaboration with Central Business District Malta, the foundation entrusted with the upgrading of the Mrieħel Industrial Estate’s infrastructure.

The ongoing works also form part of this Foundation’s 2019-2022 plan to improve the main access points of this industrial zone. Other works to upgrade several nearby junctions, including the T-Junction between the Mrieħel Bypass and In-Negozju Road, are planned for the coming years.

Infrastructure Malta’s contractors started preparations to lay the road foundations and several new underground networks on Monday morning.

The building of this stretch of road, extending over half a kilometre, also includes new storm water catchments and pipelines, a new street lighting system and pavements. The two roads leading to it and their footpaths will be repaired and upgraded as well.

“The three-year plan to consolidate the Mrieħel Industrial Estate’s public infrastructure will continue to improve the environment and the quality of life of people who work in this area or visit its businesses,” explained Keith Fenech, Chief Executive Officer of Central Business District Malta.

“Connecting L-Intornjatur Street with In-Negozju Street and L-Industrija Street will build on the improvements we have already implemented in recent months to facilitate access to this area.”

Infrastructure Malta Chief Executive Officer Fredrick Azzopardi explained that the works will improve road safety and provide new alternative routes for all road users, not just for workers of this industrial zone. Residents living nearby, in Birkirkara, Qormi, Mrieħel and Santa Venera will also benefit from these new roads, he said.

Infrastructure Malta is currently working to rebuild the arterial road corridor between the Mrieħel bypass, Birkirkara, Balzan, Attard and Ta' Qali, through the Central Link Project. This major project, which started being planned decades ago, will alleviate existing congestion and air quality difficulties along this route and several nearby residential roads in these localities, whilst providing the necessary capacity and sustainability to meet future transport requirements.