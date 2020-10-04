Juanito Camilleri (pictured) has been appointed to the chair of the Board of Governors of St Edward’s College, with effect from September 28.

Camilleri succeeds John Mark Por­telli, whose spent 12 years at the helm.

The appointment was made by the trustees of The Lady Strickland Trust for St Edward’s College, who thanked Portelli for his “exceptional contribution to the college”.

Camilleri was rector of the University of Malta from 2006 to 2016. He is chairman at its Centre for Entrepreneurship and Business Incubation.