An individual who has committed human rights abuses will be unable to be an owner or director of a Premier League football club under new rules approved on Thursday.

Human rights abuses, based on the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020, will be one of a number of additional “disqualifying events” under a strengthened owners’ and directors’ test for England’s top flight.

The new rules, approved by clubs, also mean a person or company subject to British government sanctions would be disqualified.

