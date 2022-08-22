Rules for organised activities involving crowds in Natura 2000 sites have been published by the Environmental Resources Authority.

The guidelines cover issues such as noise, lighting, access and the setting up of temporary structures. They apply to events of over 25 people.

There are 34 land Natura 2000 sites in Malta, that include important breeding and resting sites for rare and threatened species and areas where natural habitats are protected for their intrinsic value.

Natura 2000 is part of a wider European regulation on conservation.

The guidelines set a limit on noise at 65dBA as measured at 200m, the same noise a hairdryer makes. Any sound system must also be directed only at the event.

Activities in Natura 2000 sites cannot be a source of light pollution, so all artificial lighting is to be limited within the activity site and pointing downwards, the rules say.

All structures and facilities set up for an event must also be entirely reversible and only existing access paths and roads can be used.

The document also says that a notification of the event must be submitted to ERA at least 15 days before the activity.

Read the guidelines in full here.