The Malta Football Association Executive Board approved a new set of regulations related to female professional players that will see them provide better support in their football careers.

The approval was held during the first meeting of the 2023-24 season of the Executive Board which is set to continue to chart the strategic and regulatory course for Maltese football.

During the meeting, Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo reminded members of their rights and obligations within the decision-making body.

In his address, he underscored the importance of collaboration and unity in driving the sport forward.

