The Planning Authority's new rural policy promises to reduce to a minimum permits for development in ODZ with the introduction of narrow-ended definitions that cannot be open to interpretation, according to Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia.

He said the new policy will allow such development for genuine uses which are also well defined.

The new policy, which will be published next week, sought to change aspects of the 2014 policy which were open to interpretation, leading to controversial applications and decisions, such as the Qala development which had sought to change a disused rural room into a fully-fledged ODZ villa.

"The new policy minimises development in rural areas, limiting this to genuine projects without killing the agricultural sector. We redefined definitions which were open-ended and were subject to interpretation," Farrugia said on Wednesday as he launched the new policy for a six-week consultation.

Small rooms in rural areas will only be permitted for agricultural uses and farmers need to prove that they are really farmers. Moreover, the overarching policy is to protect rural areas as much as possible.

"I believe this new policy strikes a balance for sustainable development and intelligent planning," he said.

Planning Authority chairman Martin Saliba said the new policy was based on basic principles: controlling new development in ODZ areas, promoting and incentivising the use of present rural structures, the introduction of legal safeguards on land uses and the protection of the environment.

Asked specifically about how the Qala case would not occur again, Saliba said residences need to look like residences to be considered for redevelopment. And the redevelopment cannot expand on what there is because only minimal alterations will be allowed.

The new rural policy will apply to pending applications.

A copy of the new policy was not provided to the media as it was still being ironed out by the PA.