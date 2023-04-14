St Peter and St Paul parish in Nadur has inaugurated a sacred art hall within the parish museum.

Another work of art which will go on display.

Vigilat – The Nadur Basilica Museum was blessed by Bishop Anton Teuma, who spoke on the importance of this project at the inauguration. He said the museum was not just a thing of the past, but a guide and inspiration of the future.

Curator museum Daniel Meilak said every community had gathered past memorabilia to deliver a message of faith and love.

Among the various paintings are works by Michele Busuttil, Giuseppe d’Arena, Gio Nicola Buhagiar, Lazzaro Pisani and Giuseppe Briffa.

Present for the inauguration were also archpriest Jimmy Xerri, the basilica chapter and clergy and other guests.