Samsonite, the world’s leading luggage and travel accessories brand, unveiled its newly-refurbished flagship store at Malta International Airport and celebrated the launch of a striking new identity and campaign, Born to Go. Now in its 110th year, Samsonite is younger, bolder, smarter and lighter than ever before, offering hi-tech innovation and metropolis-inspired designs. Guests previewed Samsonite’s latest collection: fashion-forward leather handbags and accessories, a children’s range by Disney, laptop bags and briefcases, luggage and more. Apart from a new store design, a new feature is the personalisation zone, allowing customers to customise any item with initials and abbreviations.
Clare Agius