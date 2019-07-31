A campaign for efficient use of water by households has been launched by the Energy and Water Agency.

The three-year WATER Be the Change campaign aims to raise awareness of the efficient use of water resources and to help bring about a shift in people’s behaviour towards water consumption and conservation.

As part of the campaign, people are being invited to apply for a free technical audit of their home to evaluate water consumption. Officials will then give advice about measures which can be taken to improve water efficiency.

These measures can include replacement of taps, inefficient appliances or leaking water pipes or cisterns.

Works will be commissioned, implemented and monitored, free of charge.

The successful applicants will become Malta’s ‘Water Champions’, by providing a tangible example to all on how water conservation schemes can be implemented in an efficient manner, the agency said.

The overall aim of this scheme is to demonstrate how a few simple measures can go a long way to improving water consumption efficiency.

Those interested in being part can apply here.

The campaign is part-financed by the European Union under the Cohesion Fund – European Structural and Investment Funds 2014-2020.