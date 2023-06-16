MeDirect Malta has launched MeMax, an innovative instant access savings account offering an attractive interest rate of two per cent per annum, which is paid monthly. Existing customers can open a MeMax account in a few simple steps through their app or online banking. New customers can use MeDirect’s straightforward online process to apply to become customers.

Pawel Malukiewicz, Group Head – Channels & Customer Experience at MeDirect, said: “By paying out interest at the end of each month. MeMax is changing the game when it comes to instant access savings accounts in Malta. While giving savers the opportunity to benefit from higher interest rates, MeDirect is also offering customers the flexibility of not having to tie up their money for long time periods. MeDirect continues to democratise finance, using technology and innovation to provide benefits to all our customers, regardless of their net wealth.”

Every MeDirect customer will be able to open one MeMax account, denominated in Euro, and deposit up to €2,000 per month up to a maximum account balance of €50,000.

The launch of the MeMax savings account is the second product innovation launched by MeDirect in 2023. At the start of the year, MeDirect became the first and only bank in Malta to offer an online Discretionary Portfolio Management Service to retail customers. MeManaged gives customers the opportunity to have their investment portfolio actively managed, a service normally only available to high-net-worth individuals, with a minimum investment of just €100.

Ingrid Micallef, Head – Products and Marketing at MeDirect Malta, said: “As Malta’s first digital bank, MeDirect continues to develop its online platform and mobile application to make banking and investment services easily available to all our customers. At the same time, we have an exciting array of product innovations, including MeMax, which can be accessed easily and without the need for significant initial sums. We are confident that receiving interest payments monthly will prove popular among savers.”

More information on MeMax can be found on MeDirect’s website at https://www.medirect.com.mt/save/me-max.

This is a marketing communication by MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc. MeDirect is a participant in the Depositor Compensation Scheme established under Maltese law. This account is available in Euro and rate quoted is gross of tax, paid on a monthly basis and is compounded. Account holders can deposit up to €2,000 per month up to a maximum account balance of €50,000. Terms and Conditions apply and are available upon request. MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc is licensed to undertake the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371).