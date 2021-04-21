A memorandum of understanding between the University of Malta and the Polish International Centre for Cancer Vaccine Science (ICCVS) will provide a framework for Maltese and Polish scientists and researchers to collaborate and share medical research, especially in the field of cancer immunology and cancer vaccine treatment.

It will also open new doors for research grants.



Research Minister Owen Bonnici and Education Minister Justyne Caruana gave details about this collaboration, which aims at sharing new knowledge that results in innovative ways to treat cancer for immunotherapy to become more precise, personalised, and effective.

Bonnici said: “This partnership between the University of Malta and the International Centre for Vaccine Science in Poland will facilitate more research and academic exchanges between the two institutions. This is a collaboration that will help local scientists and open new opportunities to securing competitive research grants from Horizon Europe and the European Research Council.”Caruana spoke about the importance of research in every field and praised the initiative. She referred to the latest TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) report saying the scores achieved in mathematics and in science clearly show that results of strategic planning and hard work were reaped and that the momentum achieved so far needs to be maintained and enhanced to progress further and achieve higher.University rector Alfred J. Vella called this “an important step” in fostering research collaboration in the fields of cancer immunology and cancer vaccine science, which can ultimately revolutionise cancer treatment.This scientific partnership was established thanks to the long-standing collaboration between David Saliba from the University of Malta and Ted Hupp, the director of the ICCVS.Saliba emphasised that this collaboration will give Malta’s scientists the opportunity to participate in academic exchanges and be part of cutting-edge cancer research, while creating a solid basis for securing competitive research grants at European level.Hupp added that the collaboration is a key step to stimulate knowledge exchange and facilitate new discoveries in cancer research.