Masquerade Malta is producing two new plays as part of its upcoming theatre season, which will celebrate both its 25th Anniversary and the 10th anniversary of Blue Box at M Space.

The two productions are the highlights of Malta’s new year theatre programme. Harold Pinter’s masterpiece Betrayal will play from January 20 to 29, while Misery, by William Goldman, based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, will premiere in Malta from February 17 to 26.

Booking for both shows is now open with an exclusive early bird offer: all tickets purchased until December 31 for either show will have a discounted rate of €20, instead of the usual ticket price of €22.

From left: Naomi Said and Edward Caruana Galizia with Nicholas Jackman in background.

Both Misery and Betrayal also join other classic plays such as Animal Farm and Kes as part of Masquerade’s ‘Out of the Blue’ project, launched during the pandemic to create theatre applicable to a wider age range of audiences.

Directed by Ian Moore, Betrayal features a cast including Naomi Said, Edward Caruana Galizia and Nicholas Jackson, as they tell Pinter’s tale of relationships and adultery.

‘Misery’ addresses obsession

Considered to be Pinter’s most accessible work, this devastating dissection of a love triangle places the audience in the tantalising position of knowing more than the protagonists, while commenting on the nature of love and the competitiveness of friendship.

Meanwhile, Misery addresses obsession in a cat-and-mouse game between successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon and his ‘number one fan’ Annie Wilkes, who rescues him from a car crash and forces him to write about her favourite character, Misery Chastain.

From left, Edward Caruana Galizia, Naomi Said and Nicholas Jackman.

In this newly adapted Broadway production based on King’s bestselling psychological thriller, audiences feel trapped in the room with Paul as he tries to outsmart Annie and escape.

Masquerade’s production brings together two of Malta’s best-known actors, Isabel Warrington and Alan Paris, directed by Stephen Oliver.

Masquerade Malta was behind the local premiere of Matilda the Musical earlier this year, and now prepares to welcome the return of the Christmas pantomime with Ċikku and the Chocolate Panto at Teatru Manoel.

Performances of Betrayal will take place on January 20 to 22 and 26 to 29, while Misery will be performed on February 17 to 26. Both productions will take place at Blue Box at M Space. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.masquerademalta.com.