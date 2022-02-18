The Health Ministry and Medical Association of Malta have signed a new sectoral agreement for five years.

The agreement includes conditions for some 1,600 medical professionals, including consultants, specialists and GPs who work in the public sector.

It also takes into consideration new realities brought about by the pandemic, such as telemedicine.

Health Minister Chris Fearne noted that the agreement would allow better use of human resources, especially throughout the night and at weekends.

Discussions about the agreement have been going on for nearly a year - kicking off last March.