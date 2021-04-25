Frank Salt Real Estate Group has appointed Mandy Zaffarese as its new human resources manager.

Zaffarese holds a BA (Honours) in social policy from the University of Malta, as well as a Master of Science degree in management from the University of Chester, UK. More recently, she also went on to follow a strategic human resource management course and also completed a local employment law course.

Zafferese joins the company from her last role as senior HR executive for Malta’s Foundation for Social Welfare Services, following HR experience in the both the public and private sector.

“Following my appointment, one of my main objectives is to help Frank Salt Real Estate reach its employment goals and ensure effective utilisation and maximum development of human resources,” Zaffarese said.

She strongly believes in constant learning and development for herself and for the Frank Salt Real Estate team of consultants and admin staff and also aims to strike a balance between all priorities of the company and its employees.

“I also want to focus on boosting the company culture,” Zaffarese continued.

“To help create a strong company culture in which we strive to keep the team engaged and interacting with each other, and therefore increase their participation and collaboration. In the long run, this will help enhance employee productivity, boost morale and can also help reduce employee turnover rate.”

An avid adventurer, Zaffarese enjoys undertaking adrenaline and fitness activities and also relishes the fine things in life such as travel and fine dining.

“The role of the human resources manager is diverse and challenging but we are very confident that Mandy will be instrumental in building HR organisational strategy in all its various aspects, while leading the company’s expansion in human capital,” director Douglas Salt remarked.