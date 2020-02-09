MGI Malta, a member firm of MGI Worldwide, appointed three new senior members, namely Marion Caruana as audit partner and Jean Paul Busuttil and Jason Vella Tabone as directors.

Caruana has been appointed partner of MGI Malta, joining partner Franco Privitelli. She joined MGI Malta in 1995 and was mainly involved in audits as she accumulated practical knowledge and experience across various industries.

In 2006, she moved to Guernsey with a trust company as senior fund accountant gaining experience in different funds. While working there, she was promoted to team leader, then to officer and finally to second vice-president before moving back to Malta in 2010.

In 2014, she rejoined MGI Malta, this time as head of corporate and compliance. After four years working within this unit, she moved back to her roots as an audit manager. Caruana is a fellow member of the Malta Institute of Accountants and sits on the institute’s audit and assurance committee.

Busuttil has been appointed director of MGI Finconsult Limited, joining directors Nicholas Falzon, Raymond Gatt and Franco Privitelli. He started his accountancy career in 2006 and joined MGI Malta in 2009 as head of advisory.

On a day-to-day basis, he is mainly involved in business advisory, and direct and indirect taxation for both local and foreign clients, accumulating practical knowledge and experience across various industries. Busuttil sits on the Malta Institute of Accountants’ direct and indirect tax committee.

Vella Tabone has been appointed director of MGI Fiduciary Services Limited, joining directors Nicholas Falzon, Raymond Gatt and Franco Privitelli. Graduating in LL.D in 2010, Vella Tabone went on to become a senior associate at the Malta branch of a Geneva-based Swiss law firm, specialising in corporate finance and banking regulation. He was recently occupying the post of director and general manager of a Maltese trust company and was also head of the corporate services section of the respective Malta-based company.

Meanwhile, founder partner and shareholder George Farrugia will be resigning from his directorship and partner role due to reaching retirement age. However, he will remain as consultant to the board to oversee the smooth transitions in the firm’s management structures.

MGI Malta was established in 1988 and has grown from a one-person operation, managed by Farrugia, to a leading mid-tier accountancy and consulting firm specialising in compliance-related services, business advisory and taxation work. In 1993, MGI joined MGI Worldwide.

In January 2020, MGI Worldwide was joined by CPAAI to create a major international accounting association and network of independent audit, accounting, tax and consulting firms.

With 9,000 professionals in almost 100 countries, MGI Worldwide’s position is firmly secured in the top 20 global rankings of accountancy networks and associations. MGI clients are assured to get the same quality of service and technical support, wherever they do business, whether in their home country or abroad.