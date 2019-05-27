APS Bank has announced three new senior management appointments within the Banking Department, with effect from July 1.

Anthony Buttigieg fills the newly created post of chief banking officer. He joined APS Bank as head of banking in 2016, prior to which he worked for Mid-Med Bank and HSBC Bank Malta in successively senior and executive positions, including that of regional director.

Over an extensive career of 41 years he has headed teams and projects in commercial, retail and direct banking, contact centre and risk. Mr Buttigieg is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Financial Services and a highly experienced banker.

Aaron Mifsud has been appointed as head of retail. He joined APS Bank in 2000 and over the years held positions as commercial relationship manager and branch manager. In 2017 he was appointed senior manager retail with overall responsibility for the bank’s retail branch network and sits on the bank’s Management Credit Committee. Aaron holds a BSc (Hons) in Financial Services from the University of Manchester and is also qualified member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Mario Gauci has been appointed as head of commercial. He joined APS Bank in 2014 and was appointed senior manager commercial in 2017. He started his career with Mid-Med Bank in 1981 and spent a period of secondment with Investment Finance Bank.

Since 1994 and over a 20-year span he held successively senior positions including with HSBC Bank Malta, as deputy head of credit, area commercial manager and deputy head of corporate banking. Mr Gauci is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Financial Services.

CEO Marcel Cassar said: “These appointments reflect the scaling up of responsibilities in line with the growth and transformation of the bank. We congratulate Anthony, Aaron and Mario, professionals of many years’ experience, as they take over their new roles.”